Home > Movie News

Dil Raju busy planning a Remake

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

Dil Raju busy planning a Remake

Top producer Dil Raju happened to release Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Everyone is well aware of the results of the films. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a huge relief for Dil Raju. The team also celebrated the success of the film in a grand manner through several events. Dil Raju is now in plans to remake the film in Hindi. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi is busy with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film and he has no plans to direct the remake.

Dil Raju is on a hunt for the options and he will finalize the right director soon. The possible actor to play the lead role is Akshay Kumar. Dil Raju also paid an advance for Akshay Kumar some time ago. He will meet Akshay Kumar and discuss the remake only after the director gets locked. Dil Raju has 2-3 directors in mind and he initiated the discussions recently. More details will be announced officially after the director and the lead actor gets locked.

