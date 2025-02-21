x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Published on February 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Top Tamil director Shankar has been facing a tough time. All his recent films ended up as debacles or cost failures and his work was badly criticized like never before. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached three properties of Shankar which are worth Rs 10.11 crores under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The action was taken after a legal battle about the plagiarism row for Rajinikanth starrer Robo. The investigation was done based on the complaint that was filed by writer Aarur Tamilnadan before the 13th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore, in Chennai city, on May 19, 2011.

Aarur Tamilnadan claimed that Robo was inspired from his story ‘Jiguba’. Shankar has received a sum of Rs 11.5 crores for Robo for working on the script, development and direction. There are a lot of similarities for Robo and Jiguba as per the investigation done by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). “Based on substantial evidence and records in hand, it has been determined that S Shankar has violated Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957—a violation now classified as a scheduled offence under the PMLA, 2002,” told ED in a statement. The ED has attached some valuable properties registered in Shankar’s name. Shankar will have an opportunity to contest the order before the authority under the PMLA.

Next Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review Previous YSRCP Alleges Security Lapses for YS Jagan
else

TRENDING

image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate
image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake

Latest

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Most Read

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
YSRCP Alleges Security Lapses for YS Jagan

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions