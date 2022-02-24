YSRCP losing Kapu vote bank?

Kapus play a key role in Andhra Pradesh politics. With a significant chunk of the population in AP, Kapus can make or mar the prospects of political parties in elections.

Kapus played a key role in bringing Congress to power in Undivided AP in 2004 and 2009 when they completely supported YS Rajashekar Reddy. They also played a key role in bringing YS Jagan to power in 2019.

But the ruling YSRCP seems to be gradually losing the support of Kapus due to the attitude of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Jagan’s recent actions and decisions towards Tollywood are being seen as an attack on Kapu community.

Kapu community dominates Tollywood with the presence of mega actors and producers who include Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind etc.

Kapu community is angry at Jagan targeting Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalayan. They are upset at the way Jagan insulted Chiranjeevi when he visited Jagan’s Tadepalli official residence for talks on cinema ticket prices recently.

Kapu community is also very angry at Jagan imposing meaningless restrictions on Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak while leaving hero Nagarjuna’s movie Bangarraju, who hails from Kamma community.

Kapu community is reportedly looking at TDP, Janasena and BJP to extend support in 2024 Assembly polls and choose one party out of these three based on political conditions in 2024.