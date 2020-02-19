YSRCP struggling to find reasons to oppose CAA!

When the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was introduced in the Parliament, the ruling YSRCP supported the bill completely in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Following the directions of YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRCP MPs voted in favour of the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and helped BJP-led NDA government to pass CAA bill.

This is in contrast to ruling TRS in Telangana stand which opposed CAA and voted against it in both the houses of Parliament.

However, with the protests over CAA increasing across the country day after day, the YSRCP is now struggling to find reasons over how to oppose CAA and act as per the mood of the nation.

Jagan’s close aide and advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday said that there was no need for people to be unduly worried over the Citizenship Amendment Act, as the government is prepared to adopt a resolution against it in the Assembly, if necessary.

“When the YSRCP supported the Bill on citizenship Amendment in the Lok Sabha, there were no NPR and NRC,” Sajjala said, adding that the party was clear in its perspective on CAA when it supported the Bill.

“We supported the Bill to check across-the-border infiltration, illegal migration into the country and so on. Subsequently, NRC was included. The government is alert to the anxiety of Muslims. I want to assure everyone that no harm would come to Muslims in YSRCP rule,” Sajjala said.