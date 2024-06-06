YVS Chowdary aims a Strong Comeback

YVS Chowdary delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. A series of debacles made him jobless.YVS Chowdary has been juggling between USA and India from the past few years. He is keen to make a strong comeback and he has been working on a script. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that YVS Chowdary is making a comeback and the film is locked recently. He will introduce Nandamuri Taraka Ram, the elder son of late Nandamuri Janakiram. Janakiram is the elder son of Late Nandamuri Harikrishna and the brother of actor Kalyanram.

The project will be launched in a grand manner very soon and the pre-production work of the project is currently happening. YVS Chowdary himself will produce the film on Bommarillu banner. An official announcement will be made soon and the actors, technicians are currently being finalized.