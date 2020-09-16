11 temples attacked, who is responsible: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the growing attacks on Hindu temples.

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Naidu said ever since the YSRCP rode to power, at least 11 temples were vandalized. His comments come in the wake of three silver lion statues of affixed to the chariot of the famous Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada inside the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam went missing.

“Today, the Hindu temples have come under attack. Tomorrow, churches and mosques could be attacked. Who is responsible for such vandalism and arson in the state? Isn’t the state government responsible,” he questioned.

Naidu said earlier the TTD Board had proposed to auction the temple assets but backed out due to the pressure exerted by the opposition parties and growing dissent from the people against the government. Naidu also fired at the state government for carrying advertisements “Holy Jersusalem tour” for Christians in the state and ads on the annual Haj pilgrimage printed on the back of Tirumala bus tickets. “All these issues have hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The state government has been ignoring these issues. I wonder what Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing. Why is he silent over these issues,” he questioned.