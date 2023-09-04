‘800’ Trailer launch event to be powered by Sachin Tendulkar

For many years, Sachin Tendulkar, despite his celebrity status, has rarely made appearances at movie events. The legend is going to grace the trailer launch event of a special movie. We are talking about ‘800’, which is a biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan’. The former Sri Lankan bowling great’s biopic is directed by MS Sripathy. It is slated to be released in theatres in October.

The film’s trailer is going to be launched in multiple languages on September 5. Sachin Tendulkar will be present as the chief guest. Tendulkar has always shared off-field bonhomie with Muralitharan and therefore, he has decided to support ‘800’. The film will be released in theatres across India in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English by senior Telugu producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

The Sridevi Movies supremo said that several cricketers and movie stars from Bollywood will also attend the trailer event. Starring Madhur Mittal of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame in the lead role, the film is co-written by the Booker Prize-winning author Shehan Karunatilaka. Ghibran has composed the music. Mahima Nambiar will be seen as the wife of the former Sri Lankan cricketer in the movie.