A Huge Relief for Krish in Drugs Case

Talented director Krish’s name got surfaced in the recent drugs case. Krish was unavailable for the investigation because of which there were lot of speculations about the director participating in a drugs party and consuming drugs. He attended before the Gachibowli cops for investigation on Friday evening and his blood, urine samples were collected. As per the investigation, there were no traces of drugs in the urine samples of Krish which is a huge relief for the director. The result of the blood samples are yet to be received.

Krish during the investigation revealed that he went to Radisson Blu in Gachibowli to meet his friend Raghu Charan and he had no habit of drugs. Krish also said that he spent half an hour with his friend and left the hotel. Krish is expected to release an official statement soon. Krish is currently directing Anushka in a women-centric film and the film will release later this year.