Mahasena Rajesh: Twists and Turns in the Political Journey of Dalit Leader

Saripella Rajesh, better known as Mahasena Rajesh, emerged as a prominent Dalit activist in this era of Social media. However, his recent decision to withdraw from the electoral contest in the P Gannavaram constituency has become the talk of the town in Andhra Pradesh and raised questions about the intersection of caste, politics, and personal integrity.

Rajesh’s Affiliation with YSRCP before 2019:

Initially aligned with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Rajesh garnered attention for his vocal stance against upper-caste oppression. His pro-Dalit organization, Mahasena, supported the YSRCP during the 2019 elections, amplifying its campaign through social media platforms. YSRCP did not care about the comments he made regarding caste oppression and his anti-upper caste remarks while joining him and taking his support for campaigning in the 2019 elections.

The shift in Loyalties: From Jagan to Pawan

Post-2019, Rajesh’s relationship with the YSRCP soured, leading to his departure from the party. He became a vocal critic of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, drawing the ire of the ruling party, which filed legal cases against him. Despite facing adversity, Rajesh found solace in supporting Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party, earning popularity for his social media posts critiquing the government’s policies.

Failed attempt to join Janasena:

Speculations arose regarding Rajesh’s potential alliance with Janasena, fueled by his public altercation with alleged YSRCP supporters. However, despite initial interest from Pawan Kalyan, Rajesh’s association with controversy, including his ownership of a luxurious Audi car, hindered his inclusion in the party.

Opportunity in TDP:

Seeking refuge, Rajesh turned to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), where he found support from Chandrababu Naidu, who recognized his fighting spirit. Promised an MLA ticket, Rajesh received the nomination from P Gannavaram, igniting a series of political attacks from opponents who resurfaced his past comments and made his old videos viral on social media to damage the prospects of Rajesh and TDP.

Voluntary Withdrawal:

Amid mounting pressure and allegations, Rajesh voluntarily withdrew from the electoral race, citing the exploitation of his identity for political gains. His decision sparked debates about caste-based politics and the integrity of political alliances. While TDP cadres accuse the YSRCP of orchestrating Rajesh’s downfall, the future of his candidacy remains uncertain, pending a decision from Chandrababu Naidu. TDP followers support Rajesh and argue that YSRCP leaders intentionally mud-slinging at him as his candidature ensures the defeat of the YSRCP candidate in the constituency.

As the electoral drama unfolds, Rajesh’s withdrawal underscores the challenges Dalit activists face navigating the volatile landscape of Indian politics.