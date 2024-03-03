Bhimaa Will Be Keka: Gopichand

The pre-release event of Macho Star Gopichand’s unique devotional action thriller Bhimaa was held today in Warangal with the entire team gracing it. The film was directed by A Harsha under the banner of Sri Satya Sai Arts banner.

Director A Harsha called Gopichand a wonderful person. He said the smile of Gopichand was so charismatic that it brought extra energy into the team while shooting. “Get ready to witness Brahma Rakshasudu in Gopichand in the movie.”

Gopichand stated that he thoroughly enjoyed the process of working on Bhimaa from day one to the end. Bhimaa will be keka. It’s entertaining and the movie has many mass-appealing elements. I assure you that the interval and climax fights will be exceptional.”

Gopichand also revealed that he is doing another movie with producer KK Radha Mohan.