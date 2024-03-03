Ram Charan shakes leg with the Khans

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is the only actor from Tollywood to attend the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On the second day of the event, Ram Charan has been spotted shaking his leg with the legendary actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the event. Charan along with the Khans has been seen dancing for Naatu Naatu song from RRR. The picture is now going viral across social media. The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika will be concluded today and an estimated amount of Rs 1000 crores is spent on the celebrations by the Ambanis.

