A Rare Achievement for Prabhas’ Salaar

The blockbuster film “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, captivated audiences and broke box office records upon its release. The movie’s success extended beyond theaters, as it also dominated the streaming platforms, with the film trending continuously for an entire year. Prabhas expressed his gratitude and excitement for the overwhelming love received by the film. The movie team also celebrated the remarkable journey of “Salaar” and the immense support from fans. “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” continued to make history, setting a new benchmark with its Hindi TV premiere, which attracted an astounding 30 million viewers.

The film’s gripping world of Khansaar has enchanted audiences globally, sparking widespread enthusiasm and discussions. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are occupied with their current projects and they are expected to team up for Salaar 2 very soon. The film produced by Hombale Films is expected to start rolling next year.