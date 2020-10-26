Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra Trailer: Realistic Attempt

Yupp Advert

Tamil actor Suriya is waiting to make his comeback. He pinned all his hopes on his next attempt Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The film is gearing up for a digital release on November 12th on the eve of Diwali on Amazon Prime. The trailer of Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra is out today and it looks realistic and honest. Suriya stuns in the lead role and the film is the biopic of Air Deccan Chief GR Gopinath. The film narrates the story of a youngster who dreams of floating his own airline company and is all about the challenges he faces.

The narration by Sudha Kongara looks straight and hard-hitting. Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra is an emotional attempt and the trailer hints the film takes no cinematic liberties. Aparna plays the leading lady and Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi played other pivotal roles. Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra trailer reveals that the film is an interesting attempt for sure. The cinematography work and the background score stand tall. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment bankrolled Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra.