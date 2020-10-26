Insult to Gajapathi Raju, boycotts Pydithalli Utsav

Former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju is greatly and badly upset. He along with his family members boycotted the popular festival in North Andhra, ‘Pydithalli Utsav’. Every year, wherever he was, Ashok used to compulsorily visit and stay there for several days during ‘Tolellu’ and ‘Sirimanu’ utsavams. His family tradition has been to honour ‘Paidythalli Ammavaru’ all the time.

The immediate reason for Ashok boycott is the insult he suffered at the hands of the endowment officials. They intimated to the former Union Minister that he would be allowed to visit for only one day to take part in the ‘Tolellu’ and ‘Sirimanu’ utsavams. Coming from the Gajapati Rajus family, Ashok took it to heart and stayed away totally from the celebrations.

The confrontation within the Gajapati Rajus family is escalating day by day. The ruling YCP is using Sanchaita Gajapati Raju to take full control over the socio-economic and religious landscape of the three North Andhra districts and also the future Capital of Visakhapatnam.

Initially, full attack was made on the Simhachalm Temple and MANSAS Trust Boards. Sanchaita was made Chairperson. Ever since, all efforts were being made to demoralise and humiliate Ashok and his family. The latest incident at Paidythalli Ammavaru’temple is seen as part of this ongoing political vengeance.