Exclusive: Trivikram narrates script to a young hero

Trivikram is the most happening Tollywood director after the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Though he locked NTR for his next, Trivikram has ample time to complete one more project as NTR is busy with the shoot of RRR. Trivikram met Mahesh Babu, narrated a script and got his nod recently. In a surprise, Trivikram recently met Ram and narrated him a script. Ram is all excited about the project and he gave his immediate nod. Ram is the only Tollywood actor who hasn’t signed his next.

There is no clarity about when the project would start rolling and whom will Trivikram direct first. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce Ram’s project. The production house is expected to make an official statement about the next project of Trivikram very soon.