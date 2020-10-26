Interesting title for Pawan Kalyan’s next?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will make his comeback as a cop in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The official announcement about the film was made yesterday and the regular shoot commences next year. Saagar Chandra is the director and Rana Daggubati is holding talks for the other lead role. The makers are considering Billa Ranga as the title of the film. There is no official confirmation from the makers as of now.

The entire shoot of the film will take place in Pollachi and will be completed in a single schedule. The other actors and technicians are currently finalized. Billa Ranga will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and the film is aimed for May 2021 release. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Vakeel Saab from November 1st and will complete one more schedule of Krish’s film before he joins the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.