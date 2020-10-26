Violations, demolitions and litigations: Jagan style

When everybody else is celebrating festival time, the violation of rules and intervention of courts marked the political events in the past two days. Andhra Pradesh has become literally a hub of violations, demolitions and litigations. Interestingly, the Government itself is triggering, exploiting and violating all established procedures. Right from Praja Vedika, nobody in the Jagan regime is giving a serious thought to a logical approach. A Convention Centre built with public funds was brought down in vanity and misplaced vengeance against political rivals at that time.

Now, amid the festival time, demolitions at GITAM University were carried out even though the issue was pending the courts. Overnight demolitions were carried out in a flash crackdown. Eventually, the High Court issued stay orders. With this, the stay orders on the Government activities have crossed nearly 120 or so in the past 17 months of Jagan rule.

What the CM fails to realise is the fact that an enormous amount of money, time and energy of the Government machinery would be wasted in these endless, costly litigations. The total attention of the bureaucracy is shifted towards targetted attacks, violations and litigations. This has cast a shadow on development. Polavaram has stopped. Vizag Metro is doubtful. Even the Central Government has lost interest in AP projects going by how it bluntly cut down Rs. 47,700 Cr to Rs. 20,398 Cr for Polavaram.