Trivikram rejects Pawan Kalyan’s proposal

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and top director Trivikram Srinivas share a close bonding. Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum and it was Trivikram who wanted Pawan to reprise the role of Biju Menon from the original. Saagar Chandra is on board as the director and the film got its official announcement yesterday. Pawan Kalyan wanted Trivikram to direct the remake but Trivikram was quite hesitant and he rejected the proposal. Trivikram will direct NTR in his next and he has ample time to start the film.

It is then Pawan placed the proposal to Trivikram offering him to direct the film. Trivikram is against directing remakes. Saagar Chandra spent ample time on the script and he convinced Pawan Kalyan with his work. Hence, Trivikram decided to stay away from directing the film and he would present the film. Trivikram also penned an interesting script for Pawan Kalyan. Though there is no clarity on when the project materializes, Trivikram is keen to direct Pawan Kalyan with the same script. For all these reasons, Trivikram decided to stay away from Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

The film starts rolling next year and Sithara Entertainments will produce the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.