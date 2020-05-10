Ace producer Dil Raju to tie the knot today

Top producer Dil Raju is an occupied man with enough number of films. Raju’s wife passed away in 2017 and he has been staying single from the past three years. There are several speculations making rounds that Raju will be getting married once again. After discussing with his family members, Raju decided to get married again.

Telugu360 exclusively learned that the wedding will take place this night and it would be strictly a family affair. The wedding will take place in Sri Venkateswara temple in Nizamabad district which was constructed by the family of Dil Raju. All his family members already reached Nizamabad for the wedding.

The details about the bride are yet to be revealed. Raju is expected to make things official tomorrow after the wedding. Wishing the successful producer a very happy married life.

Dil Raju officially released a press note :