Adipurush 2 days Worldwide Collections – Hindi version dominates

Adipurush collected a gross of 80 Cr worldwide on its second day with a total gross of 191 Cr. The distributor share has touched the 100 Cr mark. The film has a mixed second day as Hindi continued its good run but the Telugu version has an average hold. Baring Nizam, UA the film has dropped elsewhere. Overseas is even worse for the film in Telugu as it collected a mere 300k on Saturday in the USA. Even Overseas, the Hindi version is really making the film look like it’s collecting decent numbers. Out of 80 Cr, the film has collected worldwide on its second day, the Hindi version has contributed more than 46 Cr. Today’s advances are good for the film it will be another good day for it.

Area Two days collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Nizam 21.46 Cr (including GST) 13.69 Cr (including GST) 50 Cr NRA Ceeded 5.25Cr 3.5 Cr 17.5 Cr NRA UA 5.78 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) Guntur 4.60 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) East 3.66 Cr (including GST) 2.72 Cr (including GST) Krishna 2.60 Cr (including GST) 1.95 Cr (including GST) West 2.68 Cr (including GST) 2.15 Cr (including GST) Nellore 1.31 Cr (including GST) 0.91 Cr (including GST) Andhra 50 Cr NRA AP/TS 47.34 Cr (41.34 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross 32.28 Cr (28.30 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross 121 Cr NRA (incl P&P) Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala 35 Cr Valued Karnataka 7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross 4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross Tamil Nadu 1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross Kerala 0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross 0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross North India 33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross 17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross ROI 75 Cr Valued Overseas 15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross 10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross 40 Cr Valued Worldwide 105.94 Cr (99.94 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross 64.48 Cr (60.50 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross 271 Cr