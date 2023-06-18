Adipurush 2 days Worldwide Collections – Hindi version dominates

Adipurush collected a gross of 80 Cr worldwide on its second day with a total gross of 191 Cr. The distributor share has touched the 100 Cr mark. The film has a mixed second day as Hindi continued its good run but the Telugu version has an average hold. Baring Nizam, UA the film has dropped elsewhere. Overseas is even worse for the film in Telugu as it collected a mere 300k on Saturday in the USA. Even Overseas, the Hindi version is really making the film look like it’s collecting decent numbers. Out of 80 Cr, the film has collected worldwide on its second day, the Hindi version has contributed more than 46 Cr. Today’s advances are good for the film it will be another good day for it.
|Area
|Two days collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|21.46 Cr (including GST)
|13.69 Cr (including GST)
|50 Cr NRA
|Ceeded
|5.25Cr
|3.5 Cr
|17.5 Cr NRA
|UA
|5.78 Cr (including GST)
|3.68 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|4.60 Cr (including GST)
|3.68 Cr (including GST)
|East
|3.66 Cr (including GST)
|2.72 Cr (including GST)
|Krishna
|2.60 Cr (including GST)
|1.95 Cr (including GST)
|West
|2.68 Cr (including GST)
|2.15 Cr (including GST)
|Nellore
|1.31 Cr (including GST)
|0.91 Cr (including GST)
|Andhra
|50 Cr NRA
|AP/TS
|47.34 Cr (41.34 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross
|32.28 Cr (28.30 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross
|121 Cr NRA (incl P&P)
|Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala
|35 Cr Valued
|Karnataka
|7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross
|4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross
|0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross
|Kerala
|0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross
|0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross
|North India
|33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross
|17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross
|ROI
|75 Cr Valued
|Overseas
|15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross
|10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross
|40 Cr Valued
|Worldwide
|105.94 Cr (99.94 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross
|64.48 Cr (60.50 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross
|271 Cr