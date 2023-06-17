Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to withdraw Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against G. Haragopal, former professor at the University of Hyderabad and a human rights activist, and 151 others.

Following the Chief Minister’s direction, the DGP asked the Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP), Gaush Alam, to consider withdrawing the FIR registered against Haragopal and others under UAPA.

For the first time in Telangana, the Tadvai police in Mulugu district had registered cases under UAPA against 152 persons, including Haragopal, in 2022.

In the 52-page FIR, the police named 152 persons who were booked under UAPA.

The police said that on August 19, 2022, complainant V. Shankar was performing his duty at Pasra Circle when he received information about an illegal assembly of CPI (Maoist) members from Telangana, including Bade Chokka Rao, Kankanala Raji Reddy, Koyada Sambaiah, Kursam Maggu, Madakam Sannal and others in the Beerella forest area.

Rights activist Haragopal, along with 151 others, was booked by the police under UAPA for his alleged links with Maoists, though he had claimed that he had no clue as to why they were booked.

Haragopal, who served as the Dean of School of Social Sciences at University of Hyderabad, had given a call to the society to respond as all those booked under UAPA fought for civil liberties and for the statehood to Telangana.

The well-known activist also reminded K. Chandrasekhar Rao of his word during the Telangana movement that after the formation of the state, he will be in the forefront for civil liberties.

“Doesn’t he know about our work,” Haragopal had asked.

He had also demanded that KCR rein in the police which act recklessly, and cautioned that if the police are not controlled, it would not be good for the Telangana government, which may have to pay a price in the next elections.