Advantage for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3

A series of big-budget films like Akhanda, Pushpa, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Acharya released in the recent months and all these films are mass entertainers packed with action. May will have two big releases: Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3. The trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata hinted that the film will be packed with loads of entertainment along with action. The trailer shows that the film will be a perfect summer treat. Another film F3 will be laced with loads of entertainment.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3 will take the advantage in the season. The audience too are waiting for a full-fledged entertainer after watching a series of mass entertainers. If Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3 manage to have decent entertainment, they would take the advantage. The summer holidays would be an added advantage for these films. No other biggies are releasing in summer this year. F3 is directed by Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh, Varun Tej played the lead roles. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3 will release in a gap of 2 weeks.