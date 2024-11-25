Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers are venturing into Tamil in a grand manner with Good Bad Ugly and the film features Ajith in the lead role. The film was in Dasara race and it was pushed to Diwali and then to Sankranthi. The makers have issued a clarification that Good Bad Ugly will not hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025. The film’s producer Naveen Yerneni during the Tamil event of Pushpa 2: The Rule announced that seven days of shoot of Good Bad Ugly is pending and the new date will be finalized after the shoot gets completed. He also clarified that Good Bad Ugly will not hit the screens for Sankranthi next year.

Good Bad Ugly is an action entertainer directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu will be seen in other important roles. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer of Good Bad Ugly. The film will have a simultaneous and grand release in Telugu and Tamil languages next year.