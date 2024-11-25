x
Switch to: తెలుగు
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race

Published on November 25, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race
image
DSP’s statement Triggers Controversy again
image
TANA లో 25 కోట్ల భారీ కుంభకోణం : ఆర్గనైజేషన్ భవిష్యత్తు ప్రశ్నార్థకం !
image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule

Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers are venturing into Tamil in a grand manner with Good Bad Ugly and the film features Ajith in the lead role. The film was in Dasara race and it was pushed to Diwali and then to Sankranthi. The makers have issued a clarification that Good Bad Ugly will not hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025. The film’s producer Naveen Yerneni during the Tamil event of Pushpa 2: The Rule announced that seven days of shoot of Good Bad Ugly is pending and the new date will be finalized after the shoot gets completed. He also clarified that Good Bad Ugly will not hit the screens for Sankranthi next year.

Good Bad Ugly is an action entertainer directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu will be seen in other important roles. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer of Good Bad Ugly. The film will have a simultaneous and grand release in Telugu and Tamil languages next year.

Previous DSP’s statement Triggers Controversy again
else

TRENDING

image
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race
image
DSP’s statement Triggers Controversy again
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule

Latest

image
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race
image
DSP’s statement Triggers Controversy again
image
TANA లో 25 కోట్ల భారీ కుంభకోణం : ఆర్గనైజేషన్ భవిష్యత్తు ప్రశ్నార్థకం !
image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

Related Articles

How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby