Home > Movie News

DSP's statement Triggers Controversy again

Published on November 25, 2024 by nymisha

DSP’s statement Triggers Controversy again

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who shares a great bonding with Sukumar has delivered some of the biggest chartbusters for Sukumar’s films. Sukumar has chosen Thaman, Sam CS and Ajaneesh Loknath for the background score of Pushpa 2: The Rule. A section argues that Sukumar and Allu Arjun are not convinced with the work of DSP while some others say that there is a mad minute rush in the content and Sukumar has divided the work. DSP made strong and controversial statements during the Chennai event of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He said that he has been receiving so many complaints from the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He also said that he was waiting outside the venue to step in but the song was telecasted and he rushed inside.

He questioned the makers about too many complaints. DSP did not question or utter a word about Sukumar or Allu Arjun. The duo has taken the decision but DSP made statements on the producers and this triggered controversy again. He could not control his emotion and it was clear in his speech. Whatever happened inside, they should have sat together and avoided these unnecessary controversies. Pushpa 2: The Rule is hitting the screens on December 5th in all the languages. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Next Ajith's Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race Previous TANA లో 25 కోట్ల భారీ కుంభకోణం : ఆర్గనైజేషన్ భవిష్యత్తు ప్రశ్నార్థకం !
