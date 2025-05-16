x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 Team off to Georgia

Published on May 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start
image
Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing
image
Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana
image
Photos : Subham Movie Success Meet
image
Photos : Single Movie Success Meet

Akhanda 2 Team off to Georgia

Akhanda 2 is one of the most awaited Telugu films and the movie would have a pan-Indian release next year. Though the team had plans to release the film during Dasara this year, the release of Akhanda 2 is pushed to next year. After a small break, the team is all set to commence the next schedule of the film. The team of Akhanda 2 will fly to Georgia very soon and the climax portions of the film will be shot in the nation from May 21st. The crucial climax portions on Balakrishna and team will be shot. Boyapati and his team scouted and locked the locations long ago.

Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Samyuktha will be playing the lead roles in this devotional film. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and the makers are currently closing the non-theatrical deals. The film will also have a grand release in Hindi and Balakrishna himself will dub for his role in Hindi for the first time. Thaman scores the music and the look of Balakrishna is currently kept under wraps. After completing Akhanda 2, Balakrishna will join the sets of Gopichand Malineni’s film.

Next Konda Surekha statement is an eye-opener on corrupt Indian politics Previous The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
else

TRENDING

image
Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start
image
Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing
image
Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana

Latest

image
Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start
image
Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing
image
Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana
image
Photos : Subham Movie Success Meet
image
Photos : Single Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Konda Surekha statement is an eye-opener on corrupt Indian politics
image
SIT Grills, Sajjala Chills: Silence is the YSRCP Strategy
image
Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Multiple Legal Hurdles

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025