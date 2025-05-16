Akhanda 2 Team off to Georgia

Akhanda 2 is one of the most awaited Telugu films and the movie would have a pan-Indian release next year. Though the team had plans to release the film during Dasara this year, the release of Akhanda 2 is pushed to next year. After a small break, the team is all set to commence the next schedule of the film. The team of Akhanda 2 will fly to Georgia very soon and the climax portions of the film will be shot in the nation from May 21st. The crucial climax portions on Balakrishna and team will be shot. Boyapati and his team scouted and locked the locations long ago.

Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Samyuktha will be playing the lead roles in this devotional film. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and the makers are currently closing the non-theatrical deals. The film will also have a grand release in Hindi and Balakrishna himself will dub for his role in Hindi for the first time. Thaman scores the music and the look of Balakrishna is currently kept under wraps. After completing Akhanda 2, Balakrishna will join the sets of Gopichand Malineni’s film.