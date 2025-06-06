x
Akkineni Akhil ties knot with Zainab

Published on June 6, 2025 by nymisha

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s younger son and Telugu actor Akhil on Friday morning tied the nuptial knot with his girl friend Zainab Ravdjee in a simple wedding ceremony at Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad. The who’s who from Akkineni family and close friends of Nagarjuna graced this occasion today morning.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Sharwanand, Prashanth Neel and some other guests attended the ceremony. Happening cricketer Tilak Varma was also in the guest list. Some high profile politicians were also invited by Nagarjuna’s family. Last week, Nag personally extended invitations to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Akhil and Zainab Ravdjee have been in relation for over three years now. Zainab comes from a respected and successful family. Her father Zulfi Ravdjee is a well-known name in the construction industry and is considered a pioneer in his field. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee is the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, a company making its mark in the world of clean and sustainable energy.

Zainab is an artist and art exhibitionist. She also runs a business of fragrance and perfumes. She was born in Mumbai but was raised in Hyderabad. In November last year, Nagarjuna announced the engagement of Akhil and Zainab.

A grand reception will take place in Annapurna Studios on this 8th. Many celebrities from film and political spectrum are expected to bless the new couple.

