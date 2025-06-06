Big Shock for Vishal

Tamil actor Vishal gets a huge shock from the Madras High Court after it ordered Vishal to pay Rs 30.05 crores along with 30 percent interest per year to Lyca Production. There has been a legal battle between Vishal and Lyca Productions. The lawsuit claim was said to be Rs 30.05 crores along with 30 percent interest and the judge approved the request of Lyca asking Vishal to pay the quoted amount. Vishal’s Rs 2.6 crores which was deposited on the suit will be adjusted in the final amount.

In 2021, Lyca Productions filed a petition with the court requesting an order for the actor to remit a payment of Rs 30.05 crore, in addition to an interest rate of 30%. The firm claimed that he had failed to repay Rs 21.20 crore, which was linked to the assumption of his debt of Rs 15 crore from the film financier Anbuchezhian. Vishal has not honoured his commitments and after several attempts, Lyca Productions approached the court.