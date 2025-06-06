Dulquer Salmaan gets wide appreciation after Thug Life Release

Malayalam Star Dulquer Salmaan has been doing Telugu films and he has been seen in super hits like Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar. He is doing a couple of straight Telugu films which are under shooting mode. Dulquer Salmaan has been trending on social media since yesterday after the release of Kamal Haasan’s recent offering Thug Life. The film released yesterday and it has been declared as a disaster.

Dulquer Salmaan’s fans are appreciating him for rejecting the opportunity in Thug Life. Dulquer Salmaan took Lucky Baskhar and he was busy with the project when he was offered Thug Life. His fans thanked him for rejecting Thug Life and taking up Lucky Baskhar. Thug Life reunites Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 long years. The film opened on a poor note across the Telugu states.