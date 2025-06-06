Adivi Sesh does an innovative dub test for Dacoit

Adivi Sesh has a made a huge mark on Telugu Cinema with his thrillers. People have huge expectations from his films and his upcoming romantic thriller, Dacoit. From the announcement poster, video to release date glimpse, each promotional material from the movie released has created huge buzz and anticipation.

Now, the lead actor Adivi Sesh has done a dub test for the film. He is happy with the results and he did it so that he gets the pitch and his new dialect perfectly right. The makers have stated that from 8th June, a new schedule of the movie will start and shoot is progressing fast.

Mrunal Thakur is playing the leading lady role with Anurag Kashyap playing a prominent role in the film. Shaneil Deo is directing the film with Supriya Yarlagadda producing while Asian Suniel Narang is presenting it. The exciting movie is scheduled for 25th December release