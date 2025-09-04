Alcohol on Jan 1st: Teaser delivers the impact & raises anticipation

Producer Naga Vamsi is in a league of his own with the kind of films he’s backing and the success he’s racing towards. Now he joined hands with versatile actor Allari Naresh for an interesting project titled Alcohol. The film created curiosity with first look.

Today, new teaser for Alcohol has released and it showcases the devastating impact of addiction. The film probes deeply into its protagonist’s transformation, showing life before the bottle and after and everything that shatters in between.

Allari Naresh look is reimagined in a striking, unrecognizable avatar. He is poised to deliver another impactful film. The background score, production values, quality visuals and cuts are perfect and raises intrigue on the film.

Makers also announced the release date. Alcohol hitting big screens on January 1st, 2026. Meher Tej of Family Drama fame to Wield The Baton. The film also stars Ruhani Sharma in lead role. The film also stars Niharika NM, Satya, Girish Kulkarni, Harshavardhan, Chaitanya Krishna, Venkatesh Kakumanu, and Kireeti.

The film’s music is composed by Ghibran. Background score is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj known for powerful and electrifying scores while Jiju Sunny handles the cinematography. The film is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios.