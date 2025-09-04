x
Anushka’s Ghaati Release Glimpse is High on Action

Published on September 4, 2025 by sankar

Anushka’s Ghaati Release Glimpse is High on Action

Top actress Anushka’s upcoming movie Ghaati is hitting the screens tomorrow. The promotions are quite dull as Anushka preferred not to promote it. She interacted through audio bytes and some of them are viral. The makers unveiled a Release Glimpse and it is high on action. The glimpses from the action episodes in Ghaati are picked and made into a release glimpse. Krish promises powerful action with Ghaati and the film will also deliver a social message. His films are high on emotions and the director revealed that Ghaati is a film that has emotional content.

Anushka looks dynamic in the Release Glimpse and the film is carrying good expectations. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers. Nagavelli Vidya Sagar scored the music and the background score sounds powerful. The production values are grand and Ghaati happens at the border of AP and Odisha and it discusses about ganja smuggling. Ghaati will clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi and Telugu film Little Hearts tomorrow.

