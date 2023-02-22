Allari Naresh’s Ugram Teaser: Intense and Action packed

Advertisement

Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala together are coming up with Ugram after delivering a successful film like Naandhi. Urgam is the second film for Vijay and the teaser reveals that the film is a complete action thriller. Allari Naresh will be seen as a cop and the teaser says that his family gets attacked by goons. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya unveiled the teaser of Ugram in an event held in Hyderabad.

Allari Naresh was portrayed in a fresh look and Ugram seems to be a revenge drama. Naresh picks up one more different attempt and the teaser keeps good expectations. The film is produced by Shine Screens and the release date is yet to be announced. The non-theatrical deals fetched massive prices and the film is made on a budget of Rs 18 crores.