Allu Arjun back to the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule

Icon Star Allu Arjun is the first ever Telugu actor to bag a national award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor hosted some lavish parties over the weekend and the entire film industry wished the actor on the occasion. Allu Arjun is returning back to work and he will resume the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule today in Hyderabad. The new schedule will start in Ramoji Film City and some crucial episodes will be shot.

Sukumar has plans to complete the shooting portions of the film by the end of this year and release Pushpa: The Rule in summer 2024. Rashmika is the leading lady. Pushpa: The Rule is carrying terrific expectations and it is one of the most awaited Indian film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and DSP is scoring the music.