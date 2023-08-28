Young hero gets a Relief

RX100 made Karthikeya an overnight star and the actor signed back-to-back films. His screen presence and performance have been miles ahead than many other young Tollywood actors. But Karthikeya delivered a series of flops and his theatrical market got disrupted. His recent offering Bedurulanka 2012 has been struggling and the film finally released on Friday. The film also faced stiff competition from Varun Tej’s Gaandeevadhari Arjuna and Dulquer Salman’s King of Kotha.

Dominating these films, Bedurulanka 2012 performed well and emerged as the weekend winner. The film’s weekend numbers are way ahead than Gaandeevadhari Arjuna and King of Kotha. Bedurulanka 2012 is a huge relief for Karthikeya who has been struggling to score a hit. The entertainment in the film was accepted well by the audience. Bedurulanka 2012 will end up as a decent hit for Karthikeya.