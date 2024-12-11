Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court

The stampede that took place in Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule killed one and the cops have registered a case against Allu Arjun and the theatre management. The case was registered as there was no prior information made regarding the arrival of Allu Arjun. Fans rushed in large numbers and the cops could not control the crowds. Allu Arjun has now approached the Telangana High Court and he filed a Squash Petition to remove him from the case. The hearing will take place very soon.

Allu Arjun in the past too approached the High Court about the case filed in Nandyal where Allu Arjun was present at the residence of Silpa Ravi Reddy. Allu Arjun got a relief in the case and he is expecting the same in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. On the other side, he is planning to meet the fans and thank the audience starting from tomorrow. Special events are planned all over the country. The Thanks Meet starts from New Delhi and it ends in Hyderabad. Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna and the team of Mythri Movie Makers will be present for the meets.