Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court

Published on December 11, 2024 by swathy

Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court

The stampede that took place in Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule killed one and the cops have registered a case against Allu Arjun and the theatre management. The case was registered as there was no prior information made regarding the arrival of Allu Arjun. Fans rushed in large numbers and the cops could not control the crowds. Allu Arjun has now approached the Telangana High Court and he filed a Squash Petition to remove him from the case. The hearing will take place very soon.

Allu Arjun in the past too approached the High Court about the case filed in Nandyal where Allu Arjun was present at the residence of Silpa Ravi Reddy. Allu Arjun got a relief in the case and he is expecting the same in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. On the other side, he is planning to meet the fans and thank the audience starting from tomorrow. Special events are planned all over the country. The Thanks Meet starts from New Delhi and it ends in Hyderabad. Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna and the team of Mythri Movie Makers will be present for the meets.

