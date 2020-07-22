Ambati Rambabu test positive for Covid-19

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently stated that every single person will get Covid-19, a ludicrous statement ever made by any political leader so far.

One may not be sure if every single individual will contract the infection. Surely, an increasing number of Jagan’s MLAs are testing positive for the virus.

YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has been infected with Covid-19. The Rajya Sabha MP has confirmed the same on Twitter handle. He is currently undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu was tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. However, in the case of Ambati Rambabu conflicting results emerged. Tests conducted twice at Sattenapalli government hospital gave two different results – one negative, the other positive. The Sattenpalli MLA has quarantined himself at home and is undergoing medical treatment. At least, 80 positive cases were reported in Sattenapalli so far.

Ambati Rambabu, a staunch critic of former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, had once hit out at the Opposition parties for making false accusations against the government and creating panic among people about the pandemic.

Several YSR Congress legislators have been infected with the Coronavirus in AP. Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar and Ponnur MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah were tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.

Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 4,944 new Covid-19 cases and death of 62 Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours. The state now has 58,668 cases.