Lokesh slams AP Police for Chirala Dalit’s death

Former Minister Nara Lokesh has charged the police for the death of Dalit youth Y. Kiran Kumar in Chirala in Prakasam district. Just for not wearing a mask, the police attacked him leading to his eventual death. It may be recalled that the Dalit organisations were questioning why the police were not taking similar harsh action against the ruling YSRCP leaders and Ministers who were not wearing protection masks. Even the Chief Minister was not wearing a mask in meetings and also spoke of the virus as just another cold and fever which could be tackled with paracetamol and bleaching powder.

Mr. Lokesh, in a post on Twitter, expressed concern that the police were acting hand in glove with the ruling YCP leaders and behaving like goondas towards the Dalits. Many doubts were being raised on the law and order situation in the state. Instead of protecting the people, the police were indulging in atrocities at the behest of the YSRCP leaders.

The former Minister asked the government to explain whether the Dalits have no right to live in Andhra Pradesh. In East Godavari district, the police themselves got a Dalit youth tonsured in the police station premises. The Dalit was beaten and humiliated just for questioning the authorities and the government on the rampant illegal sand smuggling in the area.

Mr. Lokesh demanded an enquiry by a fast track court into the tonsure case at Seethanagaram. The Dalits should be given assurance on protection of their fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu blamed the Chief Minister’s anti-Dalit attitude for the unchecked rise in attacks on the weaker sections all over the State. The CM was not wearing a mask in official masks and his comments were responsible for the easy going nature of the employees and the general public. At such a time, it was unfortunate that the police acted brutally leading to the death of Chirala youth. Stringent action should be taken against the police officials concerned.