Anchor Syamala says She is getting threatening calls

Anchor Syamala, a vocal supporter of YSRCP during the recent elections, has responded to the results with a video byte. During the campaign, she confidently predicted that Pawan Kalyan would lose from Pithapuram and even compared Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to an old wolf and a cunning fox, respectively. Following YSRCP’s defeat, Syamala’s comments have come under intense scrutiny.

In her video, Syamala expressed gratitude to YSRCP cadres for their support and emphasized that success and failure are part of political life, assuring that YSRCP would bounce back. She also congratulated the winners. However, Syamala revealed she has been receiving numerous threatening calls post-election and expressed her fear regarding these threats. She reiterated her right to support a political party of her choice and clarified that her intentions were never to target anyone personally.

Despite her explanation, netizens have criticized her for her previous comments about Pawan Kalyan. They particularly highlighted her false statement that Pawan never helped anyone, pointing out that she had praised his charitable activities in the past. This discrepancy has led to backlash from Pawan’s supporters, who accuse her of spreading misinformation. Syamala’s video has ignited a heated debate online, with many questioning her integrity and motives.