Andhra CM gets relief from Telangana HC in poll case

The Telangana High Court has granted stay till April 26 on the orders of special sessions court for MLA and MP cases directing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it in a 2014 case relating to alleged violation of poll code.

On a petition filed by Chief Minister Reddy challenging the special sessions court order, the High Court exempted him from personal appearance in the case till April 26. It also admitted Reddy’s petition for hearing.

Last week, the sessions court had directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and two others to appear before the court on March 28 in a pending case registered by Huzurnagar police.

On Monday, Reddy’s counsel sought more time. The court had fixed March 31 as date for next hearing. The court had said that after Reddy’s counsel files a memo, it will take a decision on his personal appearance. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister moved the High Court.

The case pertains to the 2014 general elections when YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Reddy had filed its candidate from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. The police had booked a case against Jagan Reddy and two other party leader G. Nagi Reddy and G. Srikhanth for organising a road show without taking permission from the competent authority, thus violating the model code of conduct.