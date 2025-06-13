Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

TDP coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has launched a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s midday meal program, now renamed the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme, in response to longstanding quality complaints under the previous administration. The revamped initiative brings a series of notable improvements that are already drawing praise from students, teachers, and parents alike.

One of the most welcomed changes is the replacement of coarse doddu biyyam with fine-grain sanna biyyam, a premium rice variety known for its fluffier texture and improved taste. Students say the new rice is more appetising and easier to digest, a stark contrast to the earlier sticky, clumpy meals that often went uneaten. Cooking procedures have also been standardised across schools, with kitchen staff now following strict measurement protocols under the supervision of teachers, ensuring consistency in nutrition and preparation.

To maintain transparency and eliminate irregularities in supply, rice bags are now sourced directly from civil supplies warehouses and feature QR codes for tracking. This step has boosted trust in the quality and origin of the food being served.

At schools like Koneru Basavayya Chaudhary Primary in Vijayawada, which caters to over 1,000 students daily, the impact has been immediate and visible. Kitchen staff and teachers report that students are not only staying for meals but are also eating with enthusiasm. Improved attendance rates have also been noted since the scheme’s relaunch.

These enhancements come alongside broader education reforms introduced by the government, including the timely distribution of textbooks and uniforms on the first day of school, upgraded school bags, and the addition of new meal items like vegetarian biryani to keep students engaged.

Parents and teachers have responded positively to these reforms, crediting Education Minister Nara Lokesh’s proactive approach for the visible improvements. Many believe the initiative goes beyond nutrition, playing a critical role in creating a more conducive learning environment. With regular monitoring and plans for further expansion, the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme is quickly becoming a cornerstone of the state’s education revival.