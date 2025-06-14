Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander seems to be a hot favourite for the media to gain some TRPs. Quite often, rumours about Anirudh’s personal life surface in the media and become a talking point among the netizens. While his chartbuster songs and scintillating background score continue to enthrall moviegoers, allegations about his dating life never cease to emerge.

Earlier today, another shocking news about this most-sought-after music composer broke the internet. This time he was linked with daughter of Sun TV’s Kalanithi Maran and IPL Sunrisers team owner Kavya Maran. Rumours spread like wildfire that Anirudh and Kavya have been dating for quite some time and are going to marry very soon. These speculations started as the duo was spotted on a dinner date recently.

As this news started trending all over, Anirudh quickly gave a clarification. He categorically refuted the rumours in a humorous style. Just a while ago, he took to X and shared “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours 🙏🏻”.

In the past, Anirudh was alleged to have dated actress Keerthi Suresh and singer Jonitha Gandhi. Several rumours hit internet about his relationship status. But, none of these rumours turned out to be true. On work front, Anirudh has a strong line up of films in different languages.