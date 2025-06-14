x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
View all stories
Home

Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander seems to be a hot favourite for the media to gain some TRPs. Quite often, rumours about Anirudh’s personal life surface in the media and become a talking point among the netizens. While his chartbuster songs and scintillating background score continue to enthrall moviegoers, allegations about his dating life never cease to emerge.

Earlier today, another shocking news about this most-sought-after music composer broke the internet. This time he was linked with daughter of Sun TV’s Kalanithi Maran and IPL Sunrisers team owner Kavya Maran. Rumours spread like wildfire that Anirudh and Kavya have been dating for quite some time and are going to marry very soon. These speculations started as the duo was spotted on a dinner date recently.

As this news started trending all over, Anirudh quickly gave a clarification. He categorically refuted the rumours in a humorous style. Just a while ago, he took to X and shared “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours 🙏🏻”.

In the past, Anirudh was alleged to have dated actress Keerthi Suresh and singer Jonitha Gandhi. Several rumours hit internet about his relationship status. But, none of these rumours turned out to be true. On work front, Anirudh has a strong line up of films in different languages.

Next Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior Previous Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
else

TRENDING

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Latest

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Most Read

image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister