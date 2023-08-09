AP Government has a shock for Bhola Shankar Team

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is hitting the screens on August 11th and the distributors of Andhra Pradesh applied for price hike in the state for a week. Megastar’s recent comments on AP government did not go well with them and the government of AP rejected the permission for price hike. Bhola Shankar will have to release with regular prices. The advance sales will open this night across AP with regular prices. The distributors of AP are disappointed with the decision of the government.

Bhola Shankar is sold for record prices and the film is hitting the screens on August 11th. Meher Ramesh is the director and AK Entertainment are the producers. AP government granted ticket hike for all the recent Telugu films including BRO.