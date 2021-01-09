AP Govt employees threaten to boycott local polls

The Government employees and the police associations are reacting strongly against the SEC decision on the local polls. The AP Government employees JAC has threatened to boycott the election if the SEC conducts it unilaterally. The leaders of all these associations are coming out openly making media statements demanding State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to withdraw his decision on the February local elections.

Police Officers Association State President Janakula Srinivasa Rao said that there was a grave danger to the police if they were to take part in the election duty at this juncture. Already, 109 policemen had lost their lives after falling victim to the Coronavirus pandemic. Under such disastrous circumstances, it was not correct to endanger the lives of the police.

AP Employees JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the SEC should reconsider and rethink on his decision to hold the elections at this crucial time. The employees would not be able to take part in the election duty under the prevailing dangerous circumstances. It would not be correct to hold elections in a time of vaccination drive.

It is well known that the employees and police associations were openly supporting the Jagan regime from the beginning. But the surprising thing is that they are now attacking even a constitutional institution like the SEC with their political statements.