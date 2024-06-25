AP govt to conduct another TET shortly, says Lokesh

Spread the love

Minister for Human Resource Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday said that the government would conduct another round of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) shortly. He said the government was planning to go for another round of TET this year or early next year.

Lokesh released the results of TET 2024 at his chambers in Velagapudi on Tuesday. Over 2.35 lakh candidates have appeared for TET as it has 20 percent weightage for mega DSC. He congratulated all those who were qualified in the TET and wished them all success. He also told those who could not make it this time to try next time.

He said that those who could not get qualified this time can apply for mega DSC also, besides applying for the next round of TET. He said that the government had started the process of mega DSC recruitment. The mega DSC recruitment would be completed by the end of this year, the Minister said.

The Minister further said that this government would fulfill all promises that were made at the time of elections. As promised, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had signed the orders on conducting the mega DSC to fill over 16,374 teacher posts in the state. The officials are working on the modalities to start the recruitment and conduct tests.

The process might take a month or two as the officials are settling down to frame rules and guidelines for the mega DSC.

TET 2024 was conducted from February 27 to March 6, this year. Over 2,35,907 candidates have written the TET 2024, which was about 88.90 per cent. Out of this, 1,37,904 candidates have secured eligibility in the TET.