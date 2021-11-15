AP municipal polls: YSRCP ministers, MLAs openly flout rules!

The ministers and MLAs from the ruling YSRCP are openly flouting the rules at all the polling booths in Andhra Pradesh where the polling for municipal polls is going on since Monday (today) morning even as the officials of AP State Election Commission and AP police department are watching helplessly.

The ministers and MLAs are roaming near polling booths with large number of YSRCP activists in big convoys in blatant violation of SEC norms. They are campaigning for ruling party candidates at polling booths, luring voters with money, liquor, biryani packets etc.

In Kuppam municipality, which is the home constituency of TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu, the ruling YSRCP is resorting to all sorts of irregularities to win Kuppam municipality at any cost.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who wants to win Kuppam municipality at any cost and give as a gift to YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, allegedly transported thousands of fake voters from other areas to Kuppam in buses and other vehicles.

TDPactivists are obstructing these vehicles from entering Kuppam. This led to a tussle between YSRCP activists and TDP activists.

TDP activists caught several fake voters without voter ID cards or Aadhaar cards and handed them over to police. But the police turned a blind eye under pressure from ruling YSRCP leaders.

About 37% of polling has been witnessed in Kuppam until 11 am.