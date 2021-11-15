Bollywood clears path for RRR

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly the best director of Indian cinema and he is focused on RRR which is carrying huge expectations on all the languages. The film is slated for release on January 7th in all the Indian languages. Bollywood top director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that his upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will hit the screens on January 6th. As per the analysts, both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi would suffer due to the clash across the North Indian circuits.

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi today announced that the film is now moved to February 18th, 2022. This clears the path for RRR featuring NTR and Ram Charan along with Prabhas’ upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. Both RRR and Radhe Shyam will have a fair chance to perform well across the country with no major biggies releasing in other languages during the season. They can also mint money in the crucial North Indian market if the word of mouth is decent. Both RRR and Radhe Shyam are sold for record prices and are high on expectations.