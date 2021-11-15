Varun Tej’s Ghani teaser announces release date in style

The teaser of Varun Tej-starrer Ghani has been released. The video that runs for little more than a minute has adrenaline-pumping scenes featuring Varun Tej and other lead actors. Varun Tej stuns us in the teaser with his fitness levels and performance.

The voice over of Ram Charan adds more flavour to the teaser. Motivating words uttered by the ‘Mega Power Star’ serve as an added advantage to the racy teaser which has got all the qualities to go viral.

Varun had undergone complete transformation for Ghani. It is a sports drama film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The movie is presented by Allu Aravind.

The makers are getting ready to release the film in a grand manner in December. With expectations rising, makers say Ghani will be a mass masala treat for everyone.

Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar will be in the lead roles alongside a supporting cast including Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra.