x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP’s Dream Capital Amaravati, to Be Completed by 2028

Published on March 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
YSRCP leader Boorugadda Fails to Surrender
image
Nani Super Confident on Court
image
Actor Priyadarshi Exclusive Interview
image
Manchu Vishnu goes against OTT Rules
image
Congress demands salary cut to KCR

AP’s Dream Capital Amaravati, to Be Completed by 2028

AP Minister Narayana

Today in the Assembly session of Andhra Pradesh, Minister Narayana confirmed that the construction of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s dream capital city will be completed by 2028. Responding to questions from MLA Sujana Chowdary, the minister revealed that the project will cost Rs 64,721 crores. The tender process has already been finalized and developed plots will be handed over to farmers within three years. Narayana criticized the previous government for mismanagement, stating that while 34,000 acres of land were acquired from farmers in just 58 days during 2015, no significant progress was made. He emphasized that the current government is committed to complete the capital city and has already initiated tenders for infrastructure development.

Key projects include trunk roads, drainage systems and drinking water lines with 62 out of 73 major works already tendered at an estimated cost of Rs 39,678 crores. Additionally, nearly 4000 buildings are in the final stages of construction, with the remaining expected to be completed within two years. The High Court and Assembly buildings are also on track for completion within three years. The government has secured financial support from international institutions like the World Bank, KfW Bank, and public sector companies totaling Rs 13,400 crores, Rs 5000 crores and Rs 11,000 crores, respectively. A central government grant of Rs 1560 crores has also been approved.

To address past issues, the government is reallocating land to organizations and resolving disputes. Recently, 6836 acres were allocated, and 13 organizations were canceled due to non-compliance. The minister assured that all efforts are being made to ensure farmers are not inconvenienced and that Amaravati becomes a world-class capital city. The minister also addressed concerns about the R5 Zone, created by the previous government, and assured that alternative arrangements are being made for affected parties. He reiterated the TDP government’s commitment to transparency and timely completion of the project.

Next RRR farmers protest at NHAI office Previous Assam to Launch Its Own Satellite
else

TRENDING

image
Nani Super Confident on Court
image
Manchu Vishnu goes against OTT Rules
image
Dhanush has one more shock for Nayanthara

Latest

image
YSRCP leader Boorugadda Fails to Surrender
image
Nani Super Confident on Court
image
Actor Priyadarshi Exclusive Interview
image
Manchu Vishnu goes against OTT Rules
image
Congress demands salary cut to KCR

Most Read

image
YSRCP leader Boorugadda Fails to Surrender
image
Congress demands salary cut to KCR
image
Women’s Safety with Shakti App

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories