AP’s Dream Capital Amaravati, to Be Completed by 2028

Today in the Assembly session of Andhra Pradesh, Minister Narayana confirmed that the construction of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s dream capital city will be completed by 2028. Responding to questions from MLA Sujana Chowdary, the minister revealed that the project will cost Rs 64,721 crores. The tender process has already been finalized and developed plots will be handed over to farmers within three years. Narayana criticized the previous government for mismanagement, stating that while 34,000 acres of land were acquired from farmers in just 58 days during 2015, no significant progress was made. He emphasized that the current government is committed to complete the capital city and has already initiated tenders for infrastructure development.

Key projects include trunk roads, drainage systems and drinking water lines with 62 out of 73 major works already tendered at an estimated cost of Rs 39,678 crores. Additionally, nearly 4000 buildings are in the final stages of construction, with the remaining expected to be completed within two years. The High Court and Assembly buildings are also on track for completion within three years. The government has secured financial support from international institutions like the World Bank, KfW Bank, and public sector companies totaling Rs 13,400 crores, Rs 5000 crores and Rs 11,000 crores, respectively. A central government grant of Rs 1560 crores has also been approved.

To address past issues, the government is reallocating land to organizations and resolving disputes. Recently, 6836 acres were allocated, and 13 organizations were canceled due to non-compliance. The minister assured that all efforts are being made to ensure farmers are not inconvenienced and that Amaravati becomes a world-class capital city. The minister also addressed concerns about the R5 Zone, created by the previous government, and assured that alternative arrangements are being made for affected parties. He reiterated the TDP government’s commitment to transparency and timely completion of the project.