Assam to Launch Its Own Satellite

The Assam government has announced plans to launch its own satellite, making it the first state in India to do so. The initiative, revealed by State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog during the 2025-26 budget presentation in the Maharashtra Assembly, aims to enhance border surveillance and support socio-economic projects.

The satellite will be developed in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Preliminary discussions with ISRO have already begun, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The satellite will serve multiple purposes, including monitoring border areas, managing natural disasters, improving agricultural practices, and aiding infrastructure development. It will also assist in police operations by providing real-time data on illegal activities, such as cross-border intrusions.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the satellite will enable early warnings for floods, a recurring issue in Assam, and ensure comprehensive surveillance of the state. This initiative is expected to significantly boost disaster management and resource allocation efforts.

By owning a dedicated satellite, Assam aims to reduce dependency on external agencies and gain better control over its developmental and security needs. This move marks a significant step in leveraging space technology for state-level progress and security.