x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
View all stories
Home > Politics

Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public

Published on January 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Producer Naga Vamsi
image
Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam
image
Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029
image
Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public
image
Netflix Documentary: More troubles for Nayanthara

Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover on Monday. This is the second largest flyover in Hyderabad with a length of 4.08 kilometers. This six-lane flyover will greatly help in easing the traffic in Old City and on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway.

Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover has been constructed with an outlay of Rs 799 Cr under Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). It took about four years for this flyover to be constructed. With this second largest flyover open to the public, vehicles moving from Puranapul, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh areas towards Aramghar, Samshabad and vice versa will have traffic free movement.

Puranapul to Aramghar Road has been one of the heavy traffic stretches, as both intra city vehicles and intercity vehicles were passing through it in large numbers. As this stretch is part of Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, a large number of long distance vehicles travelling from Hyderabad to Mahabubnagar and Kurnool side pass through it. With the launch of this flyover, people travelling in these areas will be relieved of traffic problems.

Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover also has a distinction, as it is the largest flyover built after the formation of Telangana. Though KTR launched flyovers at Kothaguda, Khaitalapur, VST-Indira Park, LB Nagar and other areas during BRS rule, none of them were as lengthy as the Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover.

The 11.6 km long PVNR Expressway launched in 2009, to facilitate obstruction-free travel to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Samshabad from Hyderabad city, is the only flyover lengthier than the newly launched Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover.

Next Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029 Previous Netflix Documentary: More troubles for Nayanthara
else

TRENDING

image
Netflix Documentary: More troubles for Nayanthara
image
Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025 Releases
image
Game Changer Tamil Controversy: Bigger damage for Lyca

Latest

image
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Producer Naga Vamsi
image
Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam
image
Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029
image
Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public
image
Netflix Documentary: More troubles for Nayanthara

Most Read

image
Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam
image
Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029
image
Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes